Today’s Headlines
- Advocates honor former Cupertino mayors for supporting bicycling (Mercury News)
- These Sacramento-area roads could get bike and pedestrian improvements with Newsom’s proposed budget (Sacramento Bee)
- Local officials declare victory in push to widen highway in Fresno (KMPH, Your Central Valley)
- 710 Freeway expansion stalls in face of pollution, eviction threats (LA Times)
- Unclaimed bikes left on Metro are going to be given away (Spectrum)
- Designs for signs in Melrose pedestrian improvement plan are not popular (Larchmont Buzz)
- San Jose underground BART station plan is not that great for riders (CBS Local)
- Which vehicles cost more in highway repair? We don’t even know (Eno Center for Transportation)
- San Diego finalizing plans for pedestrian-friendly downtown area (San Diego Union Tribune)
- COVID vaccines are changing cities (Planetizen)
- Marin County’s tent cities are growing (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF