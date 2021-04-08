Today’s Headlines

  • How to use Santa Monica‘s new protected intersection
  • Removing parking mandates can make our cities much better places to live (US PIRG)
  • Map app makers don’t really believe in transit (Big Mood Energy)
  • Work from home might lead to more car travel, not less (Slate)
  • Arguments about infrastructure are hot air. Whatever it is, it needs investment (Vice)
  • Pro-housing policies: just panaceas? (Governing)
  • When Wall Street controls housing (Planetizen)
  • Universities’ tax-free status hurts local communities (Time)
  • Most SUV buyers live in urban areas (Guardian)
  • Caltrans is fighting sea level rise (Atascadero News)
  • Google’s plan for downtown San Jose site includes a bit for housing (KQED)
  • Oh, Tiger was SPEEDING, in a place where “it’s easy to pick up speed.” Well okay then (LA Times)
    • Wait – why wasn’t he cited? (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF