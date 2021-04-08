Today’s Headlines
- How to use Santa Monica‘s new protected intersection
- Removing parking mandates can make our cities much better places to live (US PIRG)
- Map app makers don’t really believe in transit (Big Mood Energy)
- Work from home might lead to more car travel, not less (Slate)
- Arguments about infrastructure are hot air. Whatever it is, it needs investment (Vice)
- Pro-housing policies: just panaceas? (Governing)
- When Wall Street controls housing (Planetizen)
- Universities’ tax-free status hurts local communities (Time)
- Most SUV buyers live in urban areas (Guardian)
- Caltrans is fighting sea level rise (Atascadero News)
- Google’s plan for downtown San Jose site includes a bit for housing (KQED)
- Oh, Tiger was SPEEDING, in a place where “it’s easy to pick up speed.” Well okay then (LA Times)
- Wait – why wasn’t he cited? (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF