Today’s Headlines
- First USPS data, now a new report finds that the “California Exodus” is not real (CalMatters)
- Caltrans unveils vision for future of state transportation system (SCV News)
- CA bill would make it easy to catch drivers who block buses (Times Herald)
- Fresno launches new effort to pass a transportation sales tax measure (Fresno Bee)
- New rules aim to take diesel trucks off SoCal roads (Daily Bulletin)
- Unsafe streets and inequitable enforcement in marginalized communities (T4America)
- Climate change and gentrification (CNN)
- San Jose revamps plans for Diridon Station area – more office, hotel space (Mercury News)
- The world finally started cutting emissions. Now we have to do a lot more (Huffington Post)
- Big red flag: Oil industry saying it will back carbon pricing… instead of regulation (Fortune, Washington Post, Bloomberg)
- To prevent future blackouts, speed up transition to renewable energy (SF Chronicle)
- Ignoring staff, San Bernardino city council chooses master developer for Carousel mall (The Sun)
- U.S. House of Reps passes sweeping voting reform measures to fight disenfranchisement tactics (Sacramento Bee)
