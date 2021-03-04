Today’s Headlines

  • First USPS data, now a new report finds that the “California Exodus” is not real (CalMatters)
  • Caltrans unveils vision for future of state transportation system (SCV News)
  • CA bill would make it easy to catch drivers who block buses (Times Herald)
  • Fresno launches new effort to pass a transportation sales tax measure (Fresno Bee)
  • New rules aim to take diesel trucks off SoCal roads (Daily Bulletin)
  • Unsafe streets and inequitable enforcement in marginalized communities (T4America)
  • Climate change and gentrification (CNN)
  • San Jose revamps plans for Diridon Station area – more office, hotel space (Mercury News)
  • The world finally started cutting emissions. Now we have to do a lot more (Huffington Post)
  • Big red flag: Oil industry saying it will back carbon pricing… instead of regulation (Fortune, Washington Post, Bloomberg)
  • To prevent future blackouts, speed up transition to renewable energy (SF Chronicle)
  • Ignoring staff, San Bernardino city council chooses master developer for Carousel mall (The Sun)
  • U.S. House of Reps passes sweeping voting reform measures to fight disenfranchisement tactics (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF