- Interview with Buttigieg (Axios)
- How far you can get in 15 minutes travel time, per mode (Public Square)
- LA Times beats up the High Speed Rail Program for wanting to spend bond money that was set aside for High Speed Rail program
- Santa Cruz County votes on option for short rail line (Mass Transit)
- Turlock installs air cleaners in its bus fleet to fight COVID (Traffic Technology Today)
- Automakers really don’t want to give up their giant profits on SUVs (LA Times)
- Is Northern California ready for shift to electric vehicles? (North Bay Business Journal)
- People buy electric vehicles but don’t drive them as much as their gas cars (Utility Dive)
- Denver’s experiment with sending mental health professionals instead of police: Successful (USA Today)
- Sea level rise could push up long-buried toxins in your garden (NPR)
- How state legislation is overcoming local resistance to building housing (LA Times)
