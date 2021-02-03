Today’s Headlines

  • New (old) bicycle bills in Congress (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Buttigieg confirmed as Transportation Secretary (Politico)
  • Dear Secretary Pete: Nine projects for you to consider (Curbed)
  • Vehicle mile tax – road charge – whatever you call it, the USDOT is now taking the idea seriously (Bloomberg)
  • Automakers drop fight against CA emission standards (NY Times)
  • Legal shenanigans around national emissions regulations (JD Supra)
  • Press releases alone won’t clean up vehicles (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • California’s fight for the environment is entering a new era (KQED)
  • Democrats not giving up on climate fight (E&E News)
  • Adapting UC Davis’ VMT calculator to Portland’s proposed freeway expansions (CityCommentary)
  • Daily Bulletin grades every city and county in CA on meeting their housing permit goals
  • Here’s a different way to think about public housing: give renters a stake (Better Institutions)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF