Today’s Headlines
- New (old) bicycle bills in Congress (Smart Cities Dive)
- Buttigieg confirmed as Transportation Secretary (Politico)
- Dear Secretary Pete: Nine projects for you to consider (Curbed)
- Vehicle mile tax – road charge – whatever you call it, the USDOT is now taking the idea seriously (Bloomberg)
- Automakers drop fight against CA emission standards (NY Times)
- Legal shenanigans around national emissions regulations (JD Supra)
- Press releases alone won’t clean up vehicles (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- California’s fight for the environment is entering a new era (KQED)
- Democrats not giving up on climate fight (E&E News)
- Adapting UC Davis’ VMT calculator to Portland’s proposed freeway expansions (CityCommentary)
- Daily Bulletin grades every city and county in CA on meeting their housing permit goals
- Here’s a different way to think about public housing: give renters a stake (Better Institutions)
