Today’s Headlines
- In Shasta County, a pro-Trump crowd threatened officials with violence: “We have to make them scared again” (LA Times)
- The “antler guy” is no climate activist (Heated)
- San Diego is massively expanding its protected bike lanes, and they’re not for cyclists who want to speed (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition is more than just a ride around the block (Lompoc Record)
- Merced considers changes to downtown traffic flow to accommodate more on-street parking (Merced County Times)
- Ukiah Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan to get an update (Willits News)
- It’s time to set more ambitious targets for zero emission trucks and buses (EDF)
- US fleet average fuel economy is going the wrong way (CNET)
