Today’s Headlines

In Shasta County, a pro-Trump crowd threatened officials with violence: “We have to make them scared again” (LA Times)

The “antler guy” is no climate activist (Heated)

San Diego is massively expanding its protected bike lanes, and they’re not for cyclists who want to speed (San Diego Union Tribune)

The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition is more than just a ride around the block (Lompoc Record)

Merced considers changes to downtown traffic flow to accommodate more on-street parking (Merced County Times)

Ukiah Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan to get an update (Willits News)

It’s time to set more ambitious targets for zero emission trucks and buses (EDF)

US fleet average fuel economy is going the wrong way (CNET)

