Today’s Headlines
- Here’s a new toolkit for expanding bike networks (Bicycle Retailer)
- Suisun City seeks feedback on bike/pedestrian trail (Times Herald)
- Finally, red bus-only lanes on San Francisco’s Van Ness (but not ready to use yet) (SFist)
- Contra Costa County forging ahead with plans for autonomous vehicle infrastructure (Engineering News-Record)
- Driver gets 16 years for hitting, killing bicyclist (Daily Bulletin, NBC)
- Not all green space is created equal – nor accessible (TheCityFix)
- Our survival is inextricably linked with great tits (Heated)
- It’s time to declare racism a public health issue (Urban Institute)
- How government and private investment decimated a Black main street (ProPublica)
- Prop 15 is dead, leaving a hard choice: raise taxes or cut services (CalMatters)
- COVID is much more prevalent in Orange County’s minority communities (CalMatters)
- A conversation with San Diego’s new mayor Todd Gloria (NY Times)
- Facebook is a problem for democracy (SF Chronicle)
- Why are New Yorkers buying cars? They should know better (Planetizen)
