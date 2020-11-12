Today’s Headlines

Here’s a new toolkit for expanding bike networks (Bicycle Retailer)

Suisun City seeks feedback on bike/pedestrian trail (Times Herald)

Finally, red bus-only lanes on San Francisco’s Van Ness (but not ready to use yet) (SFist)

Contra Costa County forging ahead with plans for autonomous vehicle infrastructure (Engineering News-Record)

Driver gets 16 years for hitting, killing bicyclist (Daily Bulletin, NBC)

Not all green space is created equal – nor accessible (TheCityFix)

Our survival is inextricably linked with great tits (Heated)

It’s time to declare racism a public health issue (Urban Institute)

How government and private investment decimated a Black main street (ProPublica)

Prop 15 is dead, leaving a hard choice: raise taxes or cut services (CalMatters)

COVID is much more prevalent in Orange County’s minority communities (CalMatters)

A conversation with San Diego’s new mayor Todd Gloria (NY Times)

Facebook is a problem for democracy (SF Chronicle)

Why are New Yorkers buying cars? They should know better (Planetizen)

