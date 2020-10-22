Today’s Headlines
- Cities and counties consider transit funding measures (Governing)
- Maybe carless households are moving to pedestrian-hostile places (Planetizen)
- Santa Barbara city council approves e-bike share on State Street (Santa Barbara Independent)
- Are shared vehicles shared equitably? (Jennifer Dill)
- Tesla testing “self-driving” vehicles, piecemeal, experimenting on Tesla owners (Washington Post)
- Berkeley tries a utility tax to help fight climate change (Fast Company)
- Livermore, Bakersfield among winners of American Public Transportation Association awards (Mass Transit)
- What the pandemic is teaching us about the economy (NPR)
- Activists gather to prevent homeless evictions in West Oakland (Medium)
- Prioritize small businesses in recovery (Bloomberg)
