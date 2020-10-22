Today’s Headlines

  • Cities and counties consider transit funding measures (Governing)
  • Maybe carless households are moving to pedestrian-hostile places (Planetizen)
  • Santa Barbara city council approves e-bike share on State Street (Santa Barbara Independent)
  • Are shared vehicles shared equitably? (Jennifer Dill)
  • Tesla testing “self-driving” vehicles, piecemeal, experimenting on Tesla owners (Washington Post)
  • Berkeley tries a utility tax to help fight climate change (Fast Company)
  • Livermore, Bakersfield among winners of American Public Transportation Association awards (Mass Transit)
  • What the pandemic is teaching us about the economy (NPR)
  • Activists gather to prevent homeless evictions in West Oakland (Medium)
  • Prioritize small businesses in recovery (Bloomberg)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF