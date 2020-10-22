Today’s Headlines

Cities and counties consider transit funding measures (Governing)

Maybe carless households are moving to pedestrian-hostile places (Planetizen)

Santa Barbara city council approves e-bike share on State Street (Santa Barbara Independent)

Are shared vehicles shared equitably? (Jennifer Dill)

Tesla testing “self-driving” vehicles, piecemeal, experimenting on Tesla owners (Washington Post)

Berkeley tries a utility tax to help fight climate change (Fast Company)

Livermore, Bakersfield among winners of American Public Transportation Association awards (Mass Transit)

What the pandemic is teaching us about the economy (NPR)

Activists gather to prevent homeless evictions in West Oakland (Medium)

Prioritize small businesses in recovery (Bloomberg)

