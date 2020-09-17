Today’s Headlines

Californians are divided along racial lines re: COVID worries, responses (SF Chronicle)

U.S. transit agencies lobby for congressional help (Post-Gazette)

U.S. Senate Democrats recommend less driving as committee approves billions for new roads (Transportation for America)

Spain says transit is safe, please take buses and trains and stop driving so much (El Pais)

SF officials say they’ll work to reduce frivolous lawsuits that delay safety projects (SF Chronicle)

Investing in a zero-emission economy will be expensive – but “easily affordable” (Reuters)

California needs to build housing away from wildland interface (NPR)

With CDC moratorium, eviction filings fall (Bloomberg)

LA sheriff department’s response to deputy shooting is inflammatory, aggressive, racist, and full of falsehoods (LA Times)

REI gets into the e-bike game (Electrek)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF