Today’s Headlines
- Californians are divided along racial lines re: COVID worries, responses (SF Chronicle)
- U.S. transit agencies lobby for congressional help (Post-Gazette)
- U.S. Senate Democrats recommend less driving as committee approves billions for new roads (Transportation for America)
- Spain says transit is safe, please take buses and trains and stop driving so much (El Pais)
- SF officials say they’ll work to reduce frivolous lawsuits that delay safety projects (SF Chronicle)
- Investing in a zero-emission economy will be expensive – but “easily affordable” (Reuters)
- California needs to build housing away from wildland interface (NPR)
- With CDC moratorium, eviction filings fall (Bloomberg)
- LA sheriff department’s response to deputy shooting is inflammatory, aggressive, racist, and full of falsehoods (LA Times)
- REI gets into the e-bike game (Electrek)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF