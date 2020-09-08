Today’s Headlines

Neighborhoods that were redlined tend to have more pavement, fewer trees, and higher temperatures than better-off areas (National Geographic)

California built its highways for speed, so no surprise: drivers are speeding (CBS)

Sunnyvale wants a connected, safe bike network, too (Mercury News)

L.A. should build housing on its underused commercial corridors served by transit (CityWatch)

SCAG formally adopts long-range plan “Connect SoCal” (Patch)

Stanford report: Sea level rise is going to muck with car commutes (AJOT)

SMART to acquire, run freight operations (Marin Independent Journal)

Riding a bike while black remains dangerous (Mother Jones)

Californians are capable of conserving power when they need to – like under threat of a blackout (SF Chronicle)

LA Times‘ Vartabedian tolls the death knell for high-speed rail, again

California’s current eviction protections, explained (CalMatters)

