Today’s Headlines
- Neighborhoods that were redlined tend to have more pavement, fewer trees, and higher temperatures than better-off areas (National Geographic)
- California built its highways for speed, so no surprise: drivers are speeding (CBS)
- Sunnyvale wants a connected, safe bike network, too (Mercury News)
- L.A. should build housing on its underused commercial corridors served by transit (CityWatch)
- SCAG formally adopts long-range plan “Connect SoCal” (Patch)
- Stanford report: Sea level rise is going to muck with car commutes (AJOT)
- SMART to acquire, run freight operations (Marin Independent Journal)
- Riding a bike while black remains dangerous (Mother Jones)
- Californians are capable of conserving power when they need to – like under threat of a blackout (SF Chronicle)
- LA Times‘ Vartabedian tolls the death knell for high-speed rail, again
- California’s current eviction protections, explained (CalMatters)
