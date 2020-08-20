Today’s Headlines
- How regional MPOs are doing on climate goals – mostly meh (SSTI)
- Startup wants to build affordable housing in your (Bay Area) backyard (Fast Company)
- New bike blog in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Stanislaus launches “Walk and Roll” active transportation encouragement campaign (Turlock Journal)
- Lake County to host (virtual) meetings on new CEQA requirements for transportation projects (Lake County News)
- California without Lyft or Uber? Other companies – and taxis – ready to step into the breach (Market Watch)
- Uber CEO: We can’t just do it overnight! (The Verge)
- HUD is likely undercounting homeless population, and small rent increases drive up homelessness (Smart Cities Dive)
- Amazon buys farmland near Gilroy (Mercury News)
- Cities that think they are safe from sea level rise may not be (LA Times)
- Police unions are obstacles to reform (LA Times)
- And they bully local officials (City Metric)
