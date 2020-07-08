Today’s Headlines
- LA (and CA) transportation systems have always prioritized single-occupant private vehicles. That must change (The Source)
- California transit agencies request emergency funding (Mass Transit)
- How to make equity a priority (Urban Wire)
- Best practices for mobility in response to the pandemic (Eltis)
- Shoup: It’s time for LA to try congestion pricing (CityLab)
- Berkeley celebrates new bike lanes, 20 years ahead of schedule (Bike East Bay)
- COVID changes SF commuting (North Bay Business Journal)
- People still believe gas taxes are diverted from roads–that’s false (Mercury News)
- As people drive less, toll roads raise less moola for local projects (Washington Post)
- CA’s 2020 ballot measures are mostly do-overs (CalMatters)
- Life without shelter during a pandemic (SF Chronicle)
- University of California names Dr. Michael Drake as first Black president (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF