Today’s Headlines

Happy Juneteenth! Here’s a primer for those who don’t know much about it (PBS)

  • How racist practices devalue the homes of Black residents (CalMatters)
  • CA requires masks while shopping, in public, on transit (Politico)
  • A ticket for evading a $2.50 fare can upend a person’s life (Voice of San Diego)
  • Some recent lessons for cities (City Observatory)
  • The oil industry is really filthy (Financial Post)
  • Amtrak to reduce service on CA routes (KQED)
  • Some police unions vow reform; some aim to undo what weak protections exist (SF Chronicle)
  • Video: Painful truths about tear gas and how the police use it (Amnesty International)
  • Tesla employees rally for Juneteenth, and for black lives (The Verge)

