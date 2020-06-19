Today’s Headlines

Happy Juneteenth! Here’s a primer for those who don’t know much about it (PBS)

How racist practices devalue the homes of Black residents (CalMatters)

CA requires masks while shopping, in public, on transit (Politico)

A ticket for evading a $2.50 fare can upend a person’s life (Voice of San Diego)

Some recent lessons for cities (City Observatory)

The oil industry is really filthy (Financial Post)

Amtrak to reduce service on CA routes (KQED)

Some police unions vow reform; some aim to undo what weak protections exist (SF Chronicle)

Video: Painful truths about tear gas and how the police use it (Amnesty International)

Tesla employees rally for Juneteenth, and for black lives (The Verge)

