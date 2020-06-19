Today’s Headlines
Happy Juneteenth! Here’s a primer for those who don’t know much about it (PBS)
- How racist practices devalue the homes of Black residents (CalMatters)
- CA requires masks while shopping, in public, on transit (Politico)
- A ticket for evading a $2.50 fare can upend a person’s life (Voice of San Diego)
- Some recent lessons for cities (City Observatory)
- The oil industry is really filthy (Financial Post)
- Amtrak to reduce service on CA routes (KQED)
- Some police unions vow reform; some aim to undo what weak protections exist (SF Chronicle)
- Video: Painful truths about tear gas and how the police use it (Amnesty International)
- Tesla employees rally for Juneteenth, and for black lives (The Verge)
