Today’s Headlines

  • Feds move to restrict states’ rights to oppose pipelines (NY Times)
  • Trump signs executive order waiving environmental laws to speed up highway, pipeline construction
  • Violent behavior by LAPD is being documented for everyone to see (LA Times)
  • Shelter-at-home doesn’t mean safe for everyone: domestic violence calls increase, severity worsens (SF Chronicle)
  • CDC recommendations on taking transit are blind to reality (CNBC)
  • San Bernardino County drops light rail study, gives go-ahead to Musk’s tunnel idea (The Mercury News, RT&S)
  • League of American Bicyclists likes parts of the federal transportation bill
  • Biking in LA rounds up some disturbing ways people are using cars and bikes as weapons
  • Climate resilience bond, other bills move forward in state legislature (AgriPulse)
  • Planned safety projects deferred in Davis with funding losses due to COVID (Davis Enterprise)

