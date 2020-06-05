Today’s Headlines
- Feds move to restrict states’ rights to oppose pipelines (NY Times)
- Trump signs executive order waiving environmental laws to speed up highway, pipeline construction
- Violent behavior by LAPD is being documented for everyone to see (LA Times)
- Shelter-at-home doesn’t mean safe for everyone: domestic violence calls increase, severity worsens (SF Chronicle)
- CDC recommendations on taking transit are blind to reality (CNBC)
- San Bernardino County drops light rail study, gives go-ahead to Musk’s tunnel idea (The Mercury News, RT&S)
- League of American Bicyclists likes parts of the federal transportation bill
- Biking in LA rounds up some disturbing ways people are using cars and bikes as weapons
- Climate resilience bond, other bills move forward in state legislature (AgriPulse)
- Planned safety projects deferred in Davis with funding losses due to COVID (Davis Enterprise)
