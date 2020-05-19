Today’s Headlines

Don’t forget to join our virtual walk- or bike-athon fun[d]raiser. Half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Post a picture of your walk or ride, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog, and donate here.

  • All these people working from home could potentially spread gentrification pressures everywhere (RedFin, Bloomberg)
  • How San Francisco is dealing with the coronavirus: transit updates and more (Curbed)
  • Cities are freeing up space from cars (The Guardian)
  • Will coronavirus response kill car-free culture? (Grist)
  • Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs (SF Chronicle)
  • The post-coronavirus future of L.A. (LA Magazine)
  • AV technology is not ready (NY Times)
  • Stop driving even just a little bit over the speed limit (Outside)
  • San Francisco sanctions a tent city (Curbed)
  • America’s cities could house everyone, if they choose to (New York Times)
  • How the pandemic is disrupting the usual food supply flows (PPIC)

