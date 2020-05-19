Today’s Headlines
Don’t forget to join our virtual walk- or bike-athon fun[d]raiser. Half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Post a picture of your walk or ride, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog, and donate here.
- All these people working from home could potentially spread gentrification pressures everywhere (RedFin, Bloomberg)
- How San Francisco is dealing with the coronavirus: transit updates and more (Curbed)
- Cities are freeing up space from cars (The Guardian)
- Will coronavirus response kill car-free culture? (Grist)
- Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs (SF Chronicle)
- The post-coronavirus future of L.A. (LA Magazine)
- AV technology is not ready (NY Times)
- Stop driving even just a little bit over the speed limit (Outside)
- San Francisco sanctions a tent city (Curbed)
- America’s cities could house everyone, if they choose to (New York Times)
- How the pandemic is disrupting the usual food supply flows (PPIC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF