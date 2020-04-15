Today’s Headlines
- Good morning! It’s Walking Wednesday (you’ll have to do it solo)
- It’s also Waving Wednesday (CalBike)
- A deep discussion about cutting transit during the pandemic (Human Transit)
- Essential, vulnerable, and not white: public transit is crucial, exposes riders to risk (USA Today)
- Berkeley considers requiring affordable units in every new development, removing option to pay a fee instead (SF Chronicle)
- Emeryville gets rid of “beg buttons” (SF Chronicle)
- L.A. should open up more space for foot and bike traffic (Daily News)
- Confusion, a quickly changing situation, and overwhelm block release of COVID-19 information (LA Times)
- New Zealand is the first country to fund pop-up bike lanes, wider sidewalks during pandemic (Forbes)
- FAA to grant $1+ billion in aid to CA airports (CBS)
- CA approves bonds for Las Vegas high-speed train (Bloomberg)
- Apple releases map showing volumes of people walking, driving, taking transit (Bloomberg)
- Early indications of the future of the automobile industry (Planetizen)
- Creative ways to equitably engage the public in decisions even during a pandemic (Safe Routes to Schools)
- Sacramento County releases coronavirus dashboard (Sacramento Bee)
