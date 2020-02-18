Today’s Headlines
- Should L.A. ban cars on Broadway? (LA Times)
- More people are biking, but kids are biking less (Huffington Post)
- Police deploy state grants to ticket bike riders, pedestrians–oh and drivers–in San Diego (CBS8)
- and San Luis Obispo (KSBY)
- City residents fight over housing near transit (NPR)
- Moorlach introduces bill to “free” Uber, Lyft of gig worker law written for them (OC Breeze)
- We need better transit for students (San Jose Spotlight)
- The dangerous seduction of a trillion trees (Gizmodo)
- Oregon, like California, is trying to figure out how to let cities lower speed limits (Bike Portland)
- Introducing: rubber roads for bike, ped safety. No, really (Forbes)
- Few California car owners know much about EV options (Government Technology)
- Support for SCAG’s regional transportation plan, Connect SoCal (Victorville Daily Press)
