Today’s Headlines
- Protected bike lanes bring more riders, fewer crashes even on nearby streets (Canadian Cycling Magazine)
- Hey, drivers: a few tips on how not to hit people walking and biking (TreeHugger)
- San Francisco removes parking to speed up buses. Waah! say some who don’t take buses (SF Chronicle)
- Banning cars speeds up buses, barely affects drivers (New York Post)
- San Diego eliminates parking minimum for churches based on pew space – and allows them to build affordable housing on their parking lots (KPBS)
- SF Supervisors oppose bill to increase housing, draw rebuke from Senator Wiener (Examiner)
- The future of Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue is a shared street (Berkeleyside)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF