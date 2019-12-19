Today’s Headlines

Protected bike lanes bring more riders, fewer crashes even on nearby streets (Canadian Cycling Magazine)

Hey, drivers: a few tips on how not to hit people walking and biking (TreeHugger)

San Francisco removes parking to speed up buses. Waah! say some who don’t take buses (SF Chronicle)

Banning cars speeds up buses, barely affects drivers (New York Post)

San Diego eliminates parking minimum for churches based on pew space – and allows them to build affordable housing on their parking lots (KPBS)

SF Supervisors oppose bill to increase housing, draw rebuke from Senator Wiener (Examiner)

The future of Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue is a shared street (Berkeleyside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF