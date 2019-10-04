Today’s Headlines
- A proposed index to measure a city’s bike friendliness (Columbia)
- Unless roads are designed to be forgiving, there’s no margin for error (Kostelec Planning)
- More on governor’s executive order on funding, climate (Sacramento Business Journal)
- Why Transportation for America is no longer advocating for more transportation funding
- Tesla’s summon-your-car feature is live. And dangerous. Why is it legal? (Transport Topics)
- Cars drivers are killing more and more pedestrians (Guardian)
- “Cool” pavements: they forgot to account for reflectivity (CityLab)
- Stockton’s experiment with universal income is half over (CityLab)
- Politics, air quality, and the Central Valley residents who just want to breath clean air (CityLab)
- How green infrastructure in Berkeley slows runoff, aids sustainability (Daily Cal)
- Local air district approves plan to improve air quality in West Oakland (SF Gate)
- LAX to end curbside pickup by Uber, Lyft (LA Times)
