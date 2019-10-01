Today’s Headlines

Governor Newsom can help the environment by signing the Complete Streets bill (CALmatters)

Uber- and Lyft-induced traffic is a hint of the nightmare gridlock autonomous vehicles would bring (Gizmodo)

Why transit ridership is rising in these cities (Transit Center)

Institute for Transportation & Development Policy releases BRT guide for U.S. cities (ITDP)

Swedish transit ad uses toy cars to show the scale of change transit use could bring (Metro Magazine)

Rents are rising in Central Valley cities where salaries are low (CityLab)

L.A. leaders call for a state of emergency on homelessness (LA Times)

The anti-homeless boulders of Clinton Park, San Francisco, galvanize attention but not useful action (Curbed)

Cities use dashboards to analyze data (Route Fifty)

U.S. protectionist stance on Chinese goods could affect hundreds of bus factory jobs in Southern California (LA Times)

E-bike companies seek exclusions from Chinese tariffs after one was successful (Bicycle Retailer)

Street balance in Zurich (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF