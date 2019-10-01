Today’s Headlines
- Governor Newsom can help the environment by signing the Complete Streets bill (CALmatters)
- Uber- and Lyft-induced traffic is a hint of the nightmare gridlock autonomous vehicles would bring (Gizmodo)
- Why transit ridership is rising in these cities (Transit Center)
- Institute for Transportation & Development Policy releases BRT guide for U.S. cities (ITDP)
- Swedish transit ad uses toy cars to show the scale of change transit use could bring (Metro Magazine)
- Rents are rising in Central Valley cities where salaries are low (CityLab)
- L.A. leaders call for a state of emergency on homelessness (LA Times)
- The anti-homeless boulders of Clinton Park, San Francisco, galvanize attention but not useful action (Curbed)
- Cities use dashboards to analyze data (Route Fifty)
- U.S. protectionist stance on Chinese goods could affect hundreds of bus factory jobs in Southern California (LA Times)
- E-bike companies seek exclusions from Chinese tariffs after one was successful (Bicycle Retailer)
- Street balance in Zurich (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF