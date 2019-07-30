Today’s Headlines

Now anyone can ride a bike in Golden Gate park (SF Chronicle)

This short video makes a compelling case for bus-only lanes (FastCompany)

Californians are worried about wildfires (KQED) And they make the connection to climate change (CALmatters) Uh, some of them do. Others are holding their hands firmly over their eyes (Sacramento Bee)

California moves towards self-driving cars (CALmatters)

Bike lanes are great, but we’ll never get them, says small town newspaper (Union Democrat)

Federal funding for bike-share? (Portland Tribune)

Caltrans is widening highway. . . lane markings (Roads&Bridges)

Highway widening begins in San Mateo County (Daily Journal)

LA Times‘s Vartabedian sees the demise of high-speed rail in every discussion about it

LA County has a sustainability plan, but doesn’t plan to follow it (CityWatch)

Zoning laws control the definition of family (NY Times)

