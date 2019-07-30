Today’s Headlines
- Now anyone can ride a bike in Golden Gate park (SF Chronicle)
- This short video makes a compelling case for bus-only lanes (FastCompany)
- Californians are worried about wildfires (KQED)
- And they make the connection to climate change (CALmatters)
- Uh, some of them do. Others are holding their hands firmly over their eyes (Sacramento Bee)
- California moves towards self-driving cars (CALmatters)
- Bike lanes are great, but we’ll never get them, says small town newspaper (Union Democrat)
- Federal funding for bike-share? (Portland Tribune)
- Caltrans is widening highway. . . lane markings (Roads&Bridges)
- Highway widening begins in San Mateo County (Daily Journal)
- LA Times‘s Vartabedian sees the demise of high-speed rail in every discussion about it
- LA County has a sustainability plan, but doesn’t plan to follow it (CityWatch)
- Zoning laws control the definition of family (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF