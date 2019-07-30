Today’s Headlines

  • Now anyone can ride a bike in Golden Gate park (SF Chronicle)
  • This short video makes a compelling case for bus-only lanes (FastCompany)
  • Californians are worried about wildfires (KQED)
    • And they make the connection to climate change (CALmatters)
    • Uh, some of them do. Others are holding their hands firmly over their eyes (Sacramento Bee)
  • California moves towards self-driving cars (CALmatters)
  • Bike lanes are great, but we’ll never get them, says small town newspaper (Union Democrat)
  • Federal funding for bike-share? (Portland Tribune)
  • Caltrans is widening highway. . . lane markings (Roads&Bridges)
  • Highway widening begins in San Mateo County (Daily Journal)
  • LA Times‘s Vartabedian sees the demise of high-speed rail in every discussion about it
  • LA County has a sustainability plan, but doesn’t plan to follow it (CityWatch)
  • Zoning laws control the definition of family (NY Times)

