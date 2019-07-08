Today’s Headlines
- Could a rewards system get more people to ride transit? (KQED)
- High speed rail authority chooses routes to S.F. Bay Area (ABC7)
- CA lets Waymo test autonomous taxis (Transport Topics)
- Don’t count on regulators to make self-driving cars safe for pedestrians (Slate)
- California’s climate policies are making a difference, especially fuel standards (The Hill)
- Yet, despite growth in electric cars, emissions are rising (CALmatters)
- Smog is getting worse and that’s bad (LA Times)
- Profile of new CalSTA head, a graduate of Davis High School (Davis Enterprise)
- CTC allocates SHOPP money for state highway projects: pavement, signals, more (SCV News)
- In Kern County, that means money for drainage repairs on I-5 (Bakersfield.com)
- and traffic management systems in Fontana (Herald News)
- Placer county gets grant to plan traffic, parking management and trails (Sierra Sun)
- Riverside to study adding toll lanes to highways (Press Enterprise)
- Freeway under/overpasses for animals are crucial for their survival (Press-Enterprise)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF