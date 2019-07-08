Today’s Headlines

  • Could a rewards system get more people to ride transit? (KQED)
  • High speed rail authority chooses routes to S.F. Bay Area (ABC7)
  • CA lets Waymo test autonomous taxis (Transport Topics)
    • Don’t count on regulators to make self-driving cars safe for pedestrians (Slate)
  • California’s climate policies are making a difference, especially fuel standards (The Hill)
    • Yet, despite growth in electric cars, emissions are rising (CALmatters)
    • Smog is getting worse and that’s bad (LA Times)
  • Profile of new CalSTA head, a graduate of Davis High School (Davis Enterprise)
  • CTC allocates SHOPP money for state highway projects: pavement, signals, more (SCV News)
    • In Kern County, that means money for drainage repairs on I-5 (Bakersfield.com)
    • and traffic management systems in Fontana (Herald News)
    • Placer county gets grant to plan traffic, parking management and trails (Sierra Sun)
    • Riverside to study adding toll lanes to highways (Press Enterprise)
  • Freeway under/overpasses for animals are crucial for their survival (Press-Enterprise)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF