Today’s Headlines

Could a rewards system get more people to ride transit? (KQED)

High speed rail authority chooses routes to S.F. Bay Area (ABC7)

CA lets Waymo test autonomous taxis (Transport Topics) Don’t count on regulators to make self-driving cars safe for pedestrians (Slate)

California’s climate policies are making a difference, especially fuel standards (The Hill) Yet, despite growth in electric cars, emissions are rising (CALmatters) Smog is getting worse and that’s bad (LA Times)

Profile of new CalSTA head, a graduate of Davis High School (Davis Enterprise)

CTC allocates SHOPP money for state highway projects: pavement, signals, more (SCV News) In Kern County, that means money for drainage repairs on I-5 (Bakersfield.com) and traffic management systems in Fontana (Herald News) Placer county gets grant to plan traffic, parking management and trails (Sierra Sun) Riverside to study adding toll lanes to highways (Press Enterprise)

Freeway under/overpasses for animals are crucial for their survival (Press-Enterprise)

