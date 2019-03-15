Today’s Headlines

  • Application deadline extended for ATP technical assistance (Safe Routes to Schools)
  • Claiming that widening a highway will reduce emissions, without data (City Observatory)
  • Berkeley planners call for more signs and paint as city grapples with spike in drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists (Berkeleyside)
  • Redding plans electric express bus service to Sacramento airport; may run diesel until it can work out infrastructure needs (Redding Searchlight)
  • Berkeley to study expanded ferry service (Berkeleyside)
  • Riverside County decides it doesn’t need emergency call boxes anymore (Press Enterprise)
  • California Transportation Commission awards money to study Highway 1 bypass at Last Chance Grade (Lost Coast Outpost)
  • Oregon tries to make a highway widening look good for pedestrians (it isn’t) (City Observatory)
  • The case against lawns is strong (Curbed)
  • Building Trades Council says don’t drop high-speed rail (CALmatters)
  • BART says technology fixes will prevent future “meltdowns” like last Saturday’s (SF Chronicle)

