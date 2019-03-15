Today’s Headlines

Application deadline extended for ATP technical assistance (Safe Routes to Schools)

Claiming that widening a highway will reduce emissions, without data (City Observatory)

Berkeley planners call for more signs and paint as city grapples with spike in drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists (Berkeleyside)

Redding plans electric express bus service to Sacramento airport; may run diesel until it can work out infrastructure needs (Redding Searchlight)

Berkeley to study expanded ferry service (Berkeleyside)

Riverside County decides it doesn’t need emergency call boxes anymore (Press Enterprise)

California Transportation Commission awards money to study Highway 1 bypass at Last Chance Grade (Lost Coast Outpost)

Oregon tries to make a highway widening look good for pedestrians (it isn’t) (City Observatory)

The case against lawns is strong (Curbed)

Building Trades Council says don’t drop high-speed rail (CALmatters)

BART says technology fixes will prevent future “meltdowns” like last Saturday’s (SF Chronicle)

