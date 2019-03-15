Today’s Headlines
- Application deadline extended for ATP technical assistance (Safe Routes to Schools)
- Claiming that widening a highway will reduce emissions, without data (City Observatory)
- Berkeley planners call for more signs and paint as city grapples with spike in drivers hitting pedestrians and bicyclists (Berkeleyside)
- Redding plans electric express bus service to Sacramento airport; may run diesel until it can work out infrastructure needs (Redding Searchlight)
- Berkeley to study expanded ferry service (Berkeleyside)
- Riverside County decides it doesn’t need emergency call boxes anymore (Press Enterprise)
- California Transportation Commission awards money to study Highway 1 bypass at Last Chance Grade (Lost Coast Outpost)
- Oregon tries to make a highway widening look good for pedestrians (it isn’t) (City Observatory)
- The case against lawns is strong (Curbed)
- Building Trades Council says don’t drop high-speed rail (CALmatters)
- BART says technology fixes will prevent future “meltdowns” like last Saturday’s (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF