Today’s Headlines
- Gold Line may take longer, cost more to get to Claremont (Curbed)
- Retailers are trying to get out of paying the property taxes cities rely on (CityLab)
- Including Amazon, in NYC (NY Times)
- Caltrans will close parts of Highway 1 during big storms, just in case (Mercury News)
- Solano comes up with a plan to move businesses to ag land temporarily during station construction (Daily Republic)
- Cash tolls may disappear from Bay Area bridges (East Bay Times)
- Fremont approves 1-year pilot for Lime e-scooters (East Bay Times)
- The bridge was closed to foot traffic, so some pedestrians dressed up as a bus (Uproxx)
- How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike (News.au.com)
- Ford, Walmart, Postmates to begin testing autonomous deliveries (FastCompany)
- Tiny newspapers with small staffs called to cover tragedy (LA Times)
