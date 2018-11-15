Today’s Headlines

  • Gold Line may take longer, cost more to get to Claremont (Curbed)
  • Retailers are trying to get out of paying the property taxes cities rely on (CityLab)
  • Caltrans will close parts of Highway 1 during big storms, just in case (Mercury News)
  • Solano comes up with a plan to move businesses to ag land temporarily during station construction (Daily Republic)
  • Cash tolls may disappear from Bay Area bridges (East Bay Times)
  • Fremont approves 1-year pilot for Lime e-scooters (East Bay Times)
  • The bridge was closed to foot traffic, so some pedestrians dressed up as a bus (Uproxx)
  • How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike (News.au.com)
  • Ford, Walmart, Postmates to begin testing autonomous deliveries (FastCompany)
  • Tiny newspapers with small staffs called to cover tragedy (LA Times)

