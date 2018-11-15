Today’s Headlines

Gold Line may take longer, cost more to get to Claremont (Curbed)

Retailers are trying to get out of paying the property taxes cities rely on (CityLab) Including Amazon, in NYC (NY Times)

Caltrans will close parts of Highway 1 during big storms, just in case (Mercury News)

Solano comes up with a plan to move businesses to ag land temporarily during station construction (Daily Republic)

Cash tolls may disappear from Bay Area bridges (East Bay Times)

Fremont approves 1-year pilot for Lime e-scooters (East Bay Times)

The bridge was closed to foot traffic, so some pedestrians dressed up as a bus (Uproxx)

How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike (News.au.com)

Ford, Walmart, Postmates to begin testing autonomous deliveries (FastCompany)

Tiny newspapers with small staffs called to cover tragedy (LA Times)

