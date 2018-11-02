Today’s Headlines
- Let’s build safer streets instead of requiring Halloween costumes to be lit up (Slate)
- The many math errors behind the proposed rollback on federal clean-car standards all favor the administration’s plan (The Atlantic)
- Scooters and bike-share could save transit (Quartz)
- New report offers insights into why walking, biking are so dangerous in Houston (Houston Chronicle)
- Authorities in Sonoma County hope a bit of art will keep trucks from illegally—and unsafely–entering a bridge (CDLlife)
- Bay Area’s plan to make signals work better (GovTech)
- Coal can’t compete with other energy sources (The Conversation)
