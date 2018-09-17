Today’s Headlines
- Cycling is the key to safer, healthier, more vital cities (CityLab)
- How a transportation safety net could help prevent homelessness (CALmatters)
- Why kids aren’t walking to school (Long Beach Post)
- The big commitments from the Global Climate Action Summit (GreenBiz)
- Brown signs green-vehicle laws (Courthouse News)
- …including one that will regulate emissions from ride-hail companies (Green Car Congress)
- Is cap-and-trade an effective emissions-fighting tool or a license to pollute? (Truthout)
- Lyft app update will show scooters as well as nearby vehicles (Curbed)
- The best U.S. cities for biking (People for Bikes)
- SCAG executive director will move to SANDAG (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Sebastopol gets new bike lanes (Sonoma West)
- San Jose gets parking protected bike lanes, car drivers get confused (CBS)
- Nevada County seeks input on bike and pedestrian improvements (The Union)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF