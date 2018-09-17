Today’s Headlines

  • Cycling is the key to safer, healthier, more vital cities (CityLab)
  • How a transportation safety net could help prevent homelessness (CALmatters)
  • Why kids aren’t walking to school (Long Beach Post)
  • The big commitments from the Global Climate Action Summit (GreenBiz)
  • Brown signs green-vehicle laws (Courthouse News)
  • …including one that will regulate emissions from ride-hail companies (Green Car Congress)
  • Is cap-and-trade an effective emissions-fighting tool or a license to pollute? (Truthout)
  • Lyft app update will show scooters as well as nearby vehicles (Curbed)
  • The best U.S. cities for biking (People for Bikes)
  • SCAG executive director will move to SANDAG (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Sebastopol gets new bike lanes (Sonoma West)
  • San Jose gets parking protected bike lanes, car drivers get confused (CBS)
  • Nevada County seeks input on bike and pedestrian improvements (The Union)

