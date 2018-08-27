Today’s Headlines

“Cars are inefficient”–Uber to focus on bikes over cars (BBC)

Self-driving cars are a long way off (Venture Beat)

Ridehail for kids comes to San Diego (NBC)

Ventura County gets state transportation allocation for pavement, stormwater management, train (VC Star)

San Diego will use state funds for new border crossing, highway lanes, a parking lot, and a bike path (NBC)

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver; media responds with “safety tips for pedestrians” rather than for drivers (Press Enterprise)

Kern County knows where its pedestrian danger spots are… and fixes them by installing signs (Bakersfield.com)

FlixBus adds routes between California destinations and Reno (Nevada Sagebrush)

E-bikes have been changing the “active travel” business (People for Bikes) But tariffs are raising e-bike prices (NPR)



