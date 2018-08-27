Today’s Headlines
- “Cars are inefficient”–Uber to focus on bikes over cars (BBC)
- Self-driving cars are a long way off (Venture Beat)
- Ridehail for kids comes to San Diego (NBC)
- Ventura County gets state transportation allocation for pavement, stormwater management, train (VC Star)
- San Diego will use state funds for new border crossing, highway lanes, a parking lot, and a bike path (NBC)
- Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver; media responds with “safety tips for pedestrians” rather than for drivers (Press Enterprise)
- Kern County knows where its pedestrian danger spots are… and fixes them by installing signs (Bakersfield.com)
- FlixBus adds routes between California destinations and Reno (Nevada Sagebrush)
- E-bikes have been changing the “active travel” business (People for Bikes)
- But tariffs are raising e-bike prices (NPR)
