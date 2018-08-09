Today’s Headlines

  • Study: Self-driving cars fail to stop in emergencies (The Hill)
  • How to prevent deadly car-bike crashes (Route Fifty)
  • California insists on keeping vehicle efficiency standards (Governing)
  • Automakers are not prepared to sell electric cars. Plus, they resist doing it (Medium)
  • Montebello considers bus fare increase (Whittier Daily News)
  • Fed’s retaliatory tariffs against China to include 25% tariff on e-bikes (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Berkeley backs off plan to remove all trees planted in its traffic circles (Berkeleyside)
  • Cap-and-trade grants awarded for fire prevention (Courthouse News)
  • Large settlement in Aliso Canyon leak will go to methane-reducing projects elsewhere in state (LA Times)
  • Local residents don’t want a heavily used path repaired. No, wait, they do. No, wait (Berkeleyside)
  • It’s not an Uber cap, it’s a course correction (Streetsblog New York)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF