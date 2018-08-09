Today’s Headlines
- Study: Self-driving cars fail to stop in emergencies (The Hill)
- How to prevent deadly car-bike crashes (Route Fifty)
- California insists on keeping vehicle efficiency standards (Governing)
- Automakers are not prepared to sell electric cars. Plus, they resist doing it (Medium)
- Montebello considers bus fare increase (Whittier Daily News)
- Fed’s retaliatory tariffs against China to include 25% tariff on e-bikes (Bicycle Retailer)
- Berkeley backs off plan to remove all trees planted in its traffic circles (Berkeleyside)
- Cap-and-trade grants awarded for fire prevention (Courthouse News)
- Large settlement in Aliso Canyon leak will go to methane-reducing projects elsewhere in state (LA Times)
- Local residents don’t want a heavily used path repaired. No, wait, they do. No, wait (Berkeleyside)
- It’s not an Uber cap, it’s a course correction (Streetsblog New York)
