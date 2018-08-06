Today’s Headlines
- Where transit and ride-hailing work together (CityLab)
- Kern County considers Regional Transportation Plan (Desert News)
- San Rafael ponders a bike/pedestrian pathway (Marin Independent Journal)
- Distracted walking looks a lot like “walking while old” (Treehugger)
- Transportation Authority of Marin officially opposes gas tax repeal (Marin Independent Journal)
- Video of dangerous bus driving on narrow Mount Diablo roads shows unnecessary dangers cyclists put up with (Systemic Failure)
- Sacramento partners with appropriately named Phantom Auto to develop self-driving cars (Wired)
- Fresno area sees more electric vehicles, but needs more charging stations (Fresno Bee)
- Federal vehicle efficiency proposal is not backed by data (International Council on Clean Transportation)
- Study: Oil, coal lobbyists spent $2 billion between 2000-2016 to influence Congress on climate policy (Philly.com)
- We had to wait until we could feel it, but, yes, now there’s “blunt talk” about climate change (LA Times)
