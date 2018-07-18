Today’s Headlines

Davis is still the safest bike city in the U.S.—but L.A. is the most dangerous (NextCity)

BART will extend its elevator attendant pilot after positive results

Santa Rosa celebrates its 150th anniversary with a citywide selfie (Press Democrat)

Commission considers a blanket ban on building ADUs in L.A.’s hillside areas (Curbed)

How much space US cities dedicate to parking (Fast Company)

Call it what it is: free parking is socialism (City Commentary)

Inrix, data collector, creates rulebook for AVs, which would require cities to collect data (Wired)

An idea to turn Trump’s trade war into a way to fight climate change (Inside Climate News)

Highway 1 set to reopen at Big Sur today (SF Chronicle)

Video: Why the 2020 Census is so important for California (PPIC)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF