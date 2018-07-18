Today’s Headlines
- Davis is still the safest bike city in the U.S.—but L.A. is the most dangerous (NextCity)
- BART will extend its elevator attendant pilot after positive results
- Santa Rosa celebrates its 150th anniversary with a citywide selfie (Press Democrat)
- Commission considers a blanket ban on building ADUs in L.A.’s hillside areas (Curbed)
- How much space US cities dedicate to parking (Fast Company)
- Call it what it is: free parking is socialism (City Commentary)
- Inrix, data collector, creates rulebook for AVs, which would require cities to collect data (Wired)
- An idea to turn Trump’s trade war into a way to fight climate change (Inside Climate News)
- Highway 1 set to reopen at Big Sur today (SF Chronicle)
- Video: Why the 2020 Census is so important for California (PPIC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF