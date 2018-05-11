Today’s Headlines
- There is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. What’s it gonna take, people? (Business Insider)
- All for the free bananas: thousands ride on Bike to Work Day (SFgate)
- San Rafael pilots a protected bike path (Marin Independent Journal)
- Rising costs threaten San Rafael’s multiuse path (Marin Independent Journal)
- In SF, a plan to increase pedestrian crossing time at signals for safety (SF Chronicle)
- Completion of downtown Berkeley BART plaza delayed (Berkeleyside)
- Colorado passes law allowing local rules on bikes at stop signs (Coloradoan)
- San Diego, Chula Vista among cities picked by Feds as testing ground for autonomous drone deliveries (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Multimodal transportation can work in suburban and rural settings (MobilityLab)
- Clean car and fuel economy standards under attack; what next? (NRDC)
- How two transit agency decisions pushed the NY subway into crisis, with amazing graphics (NY Times)
- Cities are using small reminders to change behavior, and it’s paying off (Fast Company)
