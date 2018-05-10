Happy Bike to Work Day (in the Bay Area)

Bike to Work Day is a chance to get out and ride, with a team to cheer you on and maybe offer you a donut. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
Cities around the Bay Area celebrated Bike to Work Day today with cheers and snacks, bike rides, politics, congratulatory speeches, and informative booths and displays. Below get an eyeful of some of the celebrations. Do you have photos to add? Send them to us, or add in the comments below.

More Bike Month celebrations coming next week, as the “official” National Bike to Work Day takes place next Friday, May 18.

See Roger Rudick’s take on San Francisco’s day here.

Berkeley's Mayor Jesse Arreguin (center) was joined by Dave Campbell of Bike East Bay (right) and a group of riders on a ride to downtown. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was joined by Matt Nichols, Oakland Transportation Policy director, and Dave Snyder of CalBike, foreground from right, on her bike ride to work in downtown Oakland. Photo: Ginger Jui/Bike East Bay
Fremont Mayor Lily Mei led a ride to the Fremont BART station. Photo by Robert Prinz/Bike East Bay
Najari Smith of Rich City Rides celebrates unity on Bike to Work Day. Photo: Rich City Rides
In San Mateo, the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition led local elected officials on a bike tour to highlight issues along the Dumbarton Rail Corridor. Photo: Chris Lepe/TransForm
Emma Schlaes explains how important the Dumbarton Rail Corridor is for bikes. Photo: Chris Lepe/TransForm
The group rode along one of the only protected bike lanes in San Mateo County, the Chilco bike path. Photo: Emma Schlaes/SVBC
Meanwhile, Oakland's DOT head Ryan Russo addressed the crowd in downtown Oakland. Photo: Ginger Jui/Bike East Bay
In downtown Oakland, riders got their bikes repaired. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
Ashby BART station also offered repairs. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
The Scraper team transformed the GoBikes. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
An AC Transit bus gave riders a chance to test out their bike racks, and reps talked about what's in store at the agency--like double decker buses and the new Transbay Terminal. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
At the UC campus, police assisted people in registering their bikes. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
Berkeley's Mayor's Ride checked out separated bike lanes. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
The Berkeley Bike Station, where you can park your bike for free while you go about your day, saw a lot of action. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
Bike East Bay talked to riders about the work they do. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
In downtown Oakland, an elegant pancake breakfast was served in Frank Ogawa Plaza. Complete with Flowers. Photo: Ginger Jui/Bike East Bay
The promise of donuts get some people riding. Whatever it takes! Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
Bike to Work Day is also Bike to School Day. Lots of enthusiasm at Cabrillo
