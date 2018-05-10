Happy Bike to Work Day (in the Bay Area)

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Cities around the Bay Area celebrated Bike to Work Day today with cheers and snacks, bike rides, politics, congratulatory speeches, and informative booths and displays. Below get an eyeful of some of the celebrations. Do you have photos to add? Send them to us, or add in the comments below.

More Bike Month celebrations coming next week, as the “official” National Bike to Work Day takes place next Friday, May 18.

See Roger Rudick’s take on San Francisco’s day here.