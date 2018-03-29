Today’s Headlines

  • Santa Monica Blvd, much improved after being wrested from Caltrans (WEHOville)
  • Transportation planning should focus on people first, not cars (Capitol Weekly)
  • Desert Hot Springs plans pedestrian safety improvements (KESQ)
  • Are San Leandro cops harassing kids and taking their bikes away? (East Bay Express)
  • More California Transportation Commission allocations:
    • Bakersfield gets $94 million for highway (Bakersfield.com)
    • LA gets money for transit in San Fernando Valley, highway expansion in desert (Daily News)
  • SCAQMD will subsidize natural gas engines in trucks instead of electric (NGTNews)
  • Self-driving car gets a ticket for driving too close to a pedestrian (CBS)
  • Self-driving cars won’t save bicyclists (Outside Online)
  • Uber faces a decision (LA Times)

