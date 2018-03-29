Today’s Headlines

Santa Monica Blvd, much improved after being wrested from Caltrans (WEHOville)

Transportation planning should focus on people first, not cars (Capitol Weekly)

Desert Hot Springs plans pedestrian safety improvements (KESQ)

Are San Leandro cops harassing kids and taking their bikes away? (East Bay Express)

More California Transportation Commission allocations: Bakersfield gets $94 million for highway (Bakersfield.com) LA gets money for transit in San Fernando Valley, highway expansion in desert (Daily News)

SCAQMD will subsidize natural gas engines in trucks instead of electric (NGTNews)

Self-driving car gets a ticket for driving too close to a pedestrian (CBS)

Self-driving cars won’t save bicyclists (Outside Online)

Uber faces a decision (LA Times)

