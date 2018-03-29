Today’s Headlines
- Santa Monica Blvd, much improved after being wrested from Caltrans (WEHOville)
- Transportation planning should focus on people first, not cars (Capitol Weekly)
- Desert Hot Springs plans pedestrian safety improvements (KESQ)
- Are San Leandro cops harassing kids and taking their bikes away? (East Bay Express)
- More California Transportation Commission allocations:
- Bakersfield gets $94 million for highway (Bakersfield.com)
- LA gets money for transit in San Fernando Valley, highway expansion in desert (Daily News)
- SCAQMD will subsidize natural gas engines in trucks instead of electric (NGTNews)
- Self-driving car gets a ticket for driving too close to a pedestrian (CBS)
- Self-driving cars won’t save bicyclists (Outside Online)
- Uber faces a decision (LA Times)
