- Fatal Uber crash raises red flags on safety of autonomous vehicles (CityLab)
- Self-driving cars can’t see, don’t react quickly, are vulnerable to hacking (The Atlantic)
- DMV will not delay plan to allow testing autonomous vehicles (Sacramento Bee)
- Coronado really hates dockless bike-share (LA Times)
- Montreal considers different traffic rules for bikes, cars (The Globe and Mail)
- Instead of tightening requirements for Uber and Lyft, San Diego loosens them for taxis (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Go Monrovia program will subsidize residents’ Lyft rides (ABC7)
- Federal judge asks for “tutorial” on climate change, and oil companies will offer a “neutral assessment” (Sacramento Bee)
- FEMA eliminates all mentions of climate change from its strategic plan (NPR)
- Sierra Club defends its stance against SB 827 (California Development and Planning Report)
- Another state bill would make it easier to approve housing (LA Times)
- Parking crater at North Berkeley BART: There’s talk about housing there, but only talk (KQED)
- State commissioners donate $, get appointments (LA Times)
