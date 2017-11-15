Today’s Headlines
- Why fines for “distracted pedestrians” are a dumb idea (Globe and Mail)
- Pedestrianizing is good; humanizing is better (CityMetric)
- Sacramento is making itself more bike-friendly (Sacramento City Express)
- Competition, pressure from feds and other states are driving CA DMV’s driverless vehicle regulations (GovTech)
- Natural gas industry is panicking and fear mongering in California (Clean Technica)
- Senate tax plan would even eliminate the commuter cycling benefit (Bicycling)
- Sea level rise is already affecting California coast (Capitol Weekly)
- So Cal smog is getting worse (LA Times)
- Using Google Streetview to map people (Places Journal)
- How bike-share makes money on data (Sydney Morning Herald)
- The costs of housing costs (Capitol Weekly)
- YIMBYs are having an effect on housing policies (Mercury News)
