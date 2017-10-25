Today’s Headlines

  • Congressional auditor urges action on climate change (New York Times)
  • It doesn’t matter if cities are climate-proof if no one can afford to live in them (The Nation)
  • We need to be planning now for more, bigger floods (Mother Jones)
  • Your daily commute costs a lot (Inverse)
  • LA expects on-demand to be the future of transit (Wired)
  • Electrify city buses already (Vox)
  • Stanford proposes off-campus bikeway improvements
  • After fire, counties consider new and emergency housing policies (Press Democrat)
  • San Francisco ponders tax ballot measures, including fees on Uber, Lyft (SF Examiner)
  • UPS is testing cargo bikes for deliveries in Toronto (The Star)

