Skip to content
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Curb-protected bike lanes, major transit stops, and a spotted rare protected intersection!
1:59 PM PDT on April 10, 2026
The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here’s This Week’s Videos:

Tuesday: Streetsblog Los Angeles visited Santa Monica, arguably the most bike-friendly city in the southern half of the state. The first stop is at new curb-protected bike lanes under construction on Broadway and on Colorado Avenue – next to the Metro E Line light rail.

@streetsblogla8

New curb-protected bike lanes under construction in Santa Monica! On Broadway and on Colorado Avenue – next to the Metro E Line

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Wednesday: A couple of weeks ago, Streetsblog California covered a UCLA Institute of Transportation study on the disputed definition of “Major Transit Stops.” Check out the study for informative story maps. This week, SBCA did a short video on the same subject. What the heck is a major transit stop?!?

@streetsblogcal

One definition could change housing in California.#California #housing #Transit #ucla

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday: Back in Santa Monica (who doesn’t like a good sequel?), the Streetsblog L.A. team circles one of the best intersections in California, a legendary “protected intersection” where two protected bike lane facilities meet at 17th Street and Broadway. Watch out Amsterdam!

@streetsblogla8

Is this the best intersection in Southern California? At least bike-wise! 17th and Broadway in #SantaMonica

♬ original sound – streetsblogla
Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

Read More:

Safety | Video

Comments Are Temporarily Disabled

Streetsblog is in the process of migrating our commenting system. During this transition, commenting is temporarily unavailable.

Once the migration is complete, you will be able to log back in and will have full access to your comment history. We appreciate your patience and look forward to having you back in the conversation soon.

More from Streetsblog California

Bike Summit

Final Deadline Today (Friday): Get Your Tickets to the California Bike Summit

April 10, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

April 10, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |newsletter

Sunset Dunes One Year Out: They Built it and People Came

April 9, 2026
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

’60 Minutes’ Take On High-Speed Rail Ignored Facts And Offered Nothing New

April 9, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

April 9, 2026
See all posts