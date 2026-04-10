The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here’s This Week’s Videos:

Tuesday: Streetsblog Los Angeles visited Santa Monica, arguably the most bike-friendly city in the southern half of the state. The first stop is at new curb-protected bike lanes under construction on Broadway and on Colorado Avenue – next to the Metro E Line light rail.

@streetsblogla8 New curb-protected bike lanes under construction in Santa Monica! On Broadway and on Colorado Avenue – next to the Metro E Line ♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Wednesday: A couple of weeks ago, Streetsblog California covered a UCLA Institute of Transportation study on the disputed definition of “Major Transit Stops.” Check out the study for informative story maps. This week, SBCA did a short video on the same subject. What the heck is a major transit stop?!?

Friday: Back in Santa Monica (who doesn’t like a good sequel?), the Streetsblog L.A. team circles one of the best intersections in California, a legendary “protected intersection” where two protected bike lane facilities meet at 17th Street and Broadway. Watch out Amsterdam!