The Week in Short Videos
Curb-protected bike lanes, major transit stops, and a spotted rare protected intersection!
By Damien Newton , Joe Linton and Joe Anthony
1:59 PM PDT on April 10, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Final Deadline Today (Friday): Get Your Tickets to the California Bike Summit
In addition to all of the other goodies, you'll get a chance to say "hi" to Mealnie who is handling Streetsblog's coverage of the summit.
April 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
April 10, 2026
Sunset Dunes One Year Out: They Built it and People Came
Despite all the car-brained attempts to destroy it, Sunset Dunes park is a definitive success
The post Sunset Dunes One Year Out: They Built it and People Came appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
April 9, 2026
’60 Minutes’ Take On High-Speed Rail Ignored Facts And Offered Nothing New
When 60 Minutes announced a segment on high-speed rail construction in the United States, I feared the worst. What I got was unexpected.
April 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
A massive stack of headlines detailing new legislation, local road and transit projects, and why gas tax holidays don't work.
April 9, 2026
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