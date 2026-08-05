Skip to content
Sponsored
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

It's a mostly good news stack of headlines. Enjoy!
9:57 AM PDT on August 5, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • Muni Increases Frequencies on Congested Routes (SFGateSFChron)
  • More on S.F. Lowering Speed Limits Near Schools (SFExaminer)
  • More on S.D. Lowering Speed Limits, Uhm, Everywhere (Axios)
  • Laguna Beach’s Big Bike/Road Reconstruction Moves (OC Register)
  • L.A. Metro Reports Drop In Homelessness On Transit System (KABCAirTalk)
  • It’s Not the Amazing Bike Lane Machine, But This Is Cool Too (SacBee)
  • More on Agreement Between CAHSR/High Desert Corridor (Rail Market)
  • LA Metro Will Pay You to Leave the Car at Home (The Source)
  • More On Bikeway Construction On Chandler Blvd (SBLA Instagram)
  • More on Flock (The Guardian)
  • Transit Agencies Doing Their Own TOD, Boosting Ridership (Metro Magazine)
  • Trump’s Isolationism Also Hurts Transition to EVs (New Yorker)
  • Amtrak Restructuring Doesn’t Fix Funding Issues (Trains)
  • Transit Systems Blasted by Trump are Actually the Safest (WashPost)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

SANDAG

San Diego’s Bike Ridership Is Evolving, Not Declining. Here’s What SANDAG’s 2025 Commute Report Really Tells Us

August 5, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Vision Zero

SFMTA Report Shows Higher Number of Severe Crashes Now than When Vision Zero was Signed in 2014

August 5, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Safety

State Lawmakers Aim At Illegal E-Motos, But Hit E-Bikes Instead

August 4, 2026
Safety

We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters

August 4, 2026
San Joaquin County

Gold Runner Bus Study Sparks Push for a Seamless Statewide Transit Network

August 4, 2026
See all posts