Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters

Three weeks into our summer campaign, we're grateful...and we're not done asking
2:03 PM PDT on August 4, 2026
We’re Not There Yet…Here’s Why Your Support for Streetsblog Still Matters

Three weeks ago, we told you Streetsblog in California needed to raise $10,000 by Labor Day to help close a $125,000 gap left by reduced foundation funding this year. We’ve made some progress, but we’re not there yet.

Donate now to support Streetsblog California

So instead of just asking again, we wanted to show you what that money actually does. Here’s a couple of recent stories from all three Streetsblogs in California.

We’re proud of the growth we’ve had this year, more readers, more donors, a new video audience, and soon, a whole new city with the launch of Streetsblog San Diego later this month.

If you’ve been meaning to give and haven’t gotten around to it, this is the moment. If you’ve already given — thank you. Truly. Would you consider one more thing: sharing this post, or any of the stories above, with one person you think would care?

Donate now to support Streetsblog California

Thank you for supporting independent journalism.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

San Joaquin County

Gold Runner Bus Study Sparks Push for a Seamless Statewide Transit Network

August 4, 2026
Safety

Tuesday’s Headlines

August 4, 2026
Fresno

Legislature May Step In to Put Transpo. Funding Measure on Fresno County Ballot

Pablo Orihuela and Julianna Morano
August 4, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Oakland

Guest Post: A Grand Avenue Worthy of its Name

August 3, 2026
Governor Newsom

Streets for All Hits Newsom Where It Hurts: His Presidential Ambitions

August 3, 2026
See all posts