Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More CAHSRA, bikes on freeways, poop on parking, more...

6:24 AM PST on February 10, 2026

  • CAHSRA's Newest Change Order Adds Half-a-Billion to Cost (ABC 10, KCRA)
  • Dozens of Cyclists Go for Ride on 101 in LA (ABC7)
  • Instead of Fighting Over Paid Parking, How About Increasing Bike/Ped Access to Balboa Park (KPBS)
  • Seriously? People Pooped on Parking Meters in Balboa Park (SF Gate)
  • Liberal Councilmember Will Challenge Bass for LA Mayor (LAT)
  • Bike Cops Return to Downtown Santa Monica (Next)
  • Judge Blocks Enforcement of State's Mask Ban for Cops (SF Chron, LAT)
  • Using AI to Give San Jose Buses Traffic Signal Priority Increased Speeds 20% (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Yale Climate Connections : Going Car Free Still Best Way to Reduce Emissions

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Tax Policy

Another Conspiracy Theory, This One Around a Vehicle Miles Tax, Comes to California

"None of this required secret meetings or hidden language in the bill. It only required repetition — and the willingness to treat worst-case hypotheticals as settled fact."

February 10, 2026
Streetsblog USATransportation Funding

This Federal Bill Would Give Your Community More Money To Build Its Own Transportation Future

States monopolize federal transportation funding even though local and regional governments oversee most of our nation's roads. It's time for that to change, a new bill argues.

February 9, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Advocates Save Humboldt Street Bike Lanes

Some 800 community members show up to preserve bike infrastructure in the city of San Mateo.

February 9, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Councilmember Yaroslavsky Calls for Urgent City Response to Westwood Driver Killing Three People

Councilmember Park also responds to killing of Playa del Rey cyclist, calls to "to re-assess the area for... improvements."

February 9, 2026
Housing

California Bill Aims to Modernize Coastal Development Rules in Urban Transit-Rich Cities

New legislation is the first serious effort to reign in the Coastal Commission's purview over housing and transportation projects

February 9, 2026
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Republicans keep trying to ruin high speed rail, paid car parking in the Southland, Safe Streets in Fresno and more...

February 9, 2026
