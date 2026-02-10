- CAHSRA's Newest Change Order Adds Half-a-Billion to Cost (ABC 10, KCRA)
- Dozens of Cyclists Go for Ride on 101 in LA (ABC7)
- Instead of Fighting Over Paid Parking, How About Increasing Bike/Ped Access to Balboa Park (KPBS)
- Seriously? People Pooped on Parking Meters in Balboa Park (SF Gate)
- Liberal Councilmember Will Challenge Bass for LA Mayor (LAT)
- Bike Cops Return to Downtown Santa Monica (Next)
- Judge Blocks Enforcement of State's Mask Ban for Cops (SF Chron, LAT)
- Using AI to Give San Jose Buses Traffic Signal Priority Increased Speeds 20% (Smart Cities Dive)
- Yale Climate Connections : Going Car Free Still Best Way to Reduce Emissions
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
More CAHSRA, bikes on freeways, poop on parking, more...
Another Conspiracy Theory, This One Around a Vehicle Miles Tax, Comes to California
"None of this required secret meetings or hidden language in the bill. It only required repetition — and the willingness to treat worst-case hypotheticals as settled fact."
This Federal Bill Would Give Your Community More Money To Build Its Own Transportation Future
States monopolize federal transportation funding even though local and regional governments oversee most of our nation's roads. It's time for that to change, a new bill argues.
Advocates Save Humboldt Street Bike Lanes
Some 800 community members show up to preserve bike infrastructure in the city of San Mateo.
Councilmember Yaroslavsky Calls for Urgent City Response to Westwood Driver Killing Three People
Councilmember Park also responds to killing of Playa del Rey cyclist, calls to "to re-assess the area for... improvements."
California Bill Aims to Modernize Coastal Development Rules in Urban Transit-Rich Cities
New legislation is the first serious effort to reign in the Coastal Commission's purview over housing and transportation projects
Monday’s Headlines
Republicans keep trying to ruin high speed rail, paid car parking in the Southland, Safe Streets in Fresno and more...