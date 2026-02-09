- R's Ramp Up Efforts to Slander CAHSRA (California Post, Yahoo News)
- Fresno Improving Bike/Ped Access to Hoover High (Fresno Bee)
- BART's Potential 'Death Spiral' (SFChron, LocalNewsMatters, DailyJournal)
- Rep. Secures Funds for Peninsula Transit (LocalNewsMatters)
- Lawsuit Over Toll Road Whistleblower Finally Ends (Union-Trib)
- SD's Parking Controversy Goes Statewide (SFGate)
- Paid Parking Comes to Olde Towne in Orange (OC Register)
- Do Driver's Have to Stop at Highway On-Ramp Meters? (SacBee)
- Yes
- Was ICE "All Over" the Super Bowl as Threatened? (SacBee)
- No
- USDOT "Beautification Committee" Aims to Make Infrastructure Drab (Fast Company)
- City Beautiful Video Shows How "Jaywalking" Was Created to Serve the Auto Industry
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Republicans keep trying to ruin high speed rail, paid car parking in the Southland, Safe Streets in Fresno and more...
After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.