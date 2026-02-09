Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines

Republicans keep trying to ruin high speed rail, paid car parking in the Southland, Safe Streets in Fresno and more...

9:56 AM PST on February 9, 2026

Housing

California Bill Aims to Modernize Coastal Development Rules in Urban Transit-Rich Cities

New legislation is the first serious effort to reign in the Coastal Commission's purview over housing and transportation projects

February 9, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Traffic Safety or Culture War? Trump’s Desire to ‘Own The Libs’ Undermines Safety

Why is the federal government truly playing politics over rainbow crosswalks when human lives are at stake?

February 8, 2026
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Video

Protests, Equity, High-Speed Rail, and...bungees?

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesStreetsblog California

Santa Monica/West L.A. Leaders Urge Caltrans to Build “Ohio to Ohio” Bike Link With Santa Monica Boulevard Rehab

While Westside officials are pushing Caltrans to add some needed bike infrastructure, their logic contradicts the City of L.A.'s efforts to dodge implementing Measure HLA.

February 6, 2026
Friday’s Headlines

Transit fiscal cliffs, transit to parks, Waymos and more...

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Monterey Park to Draft Ballot Measure Banning Data Centers

After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.

February 6, 2026
