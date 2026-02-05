Highway Projects Still Grab Biggest Share as California OK’s Nearly $1B in State Transportation Funding

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has approved $988.7 million in statewide transportation investments — with the largest amounts still going to highways and road safety, even as Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) theoretically continues to push for a more balanced system that also expands transit, walking and bicycling options.

SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, directs funding toward fixing pavement and bridges, improving safety, enhancing transit service and expanding active transportation infrastructure across California.

“Creating a brighter future in the Golden State is about addressing big challenges with meaningful investments like those made today. This level of support funds wide-ranging transportation upgrades that provide the backbone of California’s vibrant economy by improving goods movement, expanding transit and rail systems and making our system more bikeable and walkable,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin.

The approved funds include a mix of state SB 1 dollars and federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) money, and aim to jumpstart projects that address longstanding congestion, safety and multimodal access issues throughout the state.

A more complete list of investments can be found at the state's official announcement of the new grants.

Roads & Highways: Largest Allocation

Even as lawmakers give lip service to multimodal mobility, the biggest portions of this round of funding go toward highway and safety projects:

$96 million to "improve travel times" and add high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes — including pedestrian, bicycle and transit elements — between Ventura County and Goleta.

$73 million to "enhance semi-truck operations and safety" along Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County.

$63 million in Riverside County for a new bridge, bike lanes and a wildlife crossing as part of upgrades to the Ramona Expressway.

These investments align with SB 1’s emphasis on state of repair and safety improvements on critical regional and freight corridors.

Image via the Glendale Transportation Center

Transit Investments: Buses, Rail and Major Stations

The CTC funding package also includes several transit-focused investments designed to expand service and improve capacity, consistent with SB 1’s transit expansion goals:

$60 million toward rehabilitation of Los Angeles’ Union Station, a major intercity and commuter rail hub.

$17 million for 20 electric buses for the city of Glendale’s transit fleet.

$21 million to purchase eight new light rail vehicles for Sacramento Regional Transit.

These projects aim to improve reliability, expand capacity and reduce emissions in urban and regional transit systems statewide.

Bicycle & Pedestrian Projects: Active Transportation Gets a Lift

While smaller in total dollars than highways and transit, several projects funded by the CTC will improve walking and biking infrastructure — but many of the largest investments are for small projects connected to larger road expansions:

Portions of the Ventura-to-Goleta multimodal corridor project include new pedestrian and bicycle pathways.

The Ramona Expressway investment in Riverside County includes added bike lanes alongside highway improvements.

Additional allocations across multiple districts will support sidewalks, crosswalks and other Complete Streets elements as part of broader transportation projects.

Officials stated that these active transportation investments reflect SB 1’s commitment to safer, more accessible non-motorized travel options that connect communities and reduce barriers for everyday cyclists and pedestrians.