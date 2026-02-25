Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Wednesday's Headlines

We'll have more on the Republican proposal to take a year off from the gas tax later today.

9:01 AM PST on February 25, 2026

  • CA Republicans Push for Gas Tax Holiday (ABC10, ABC7, News Bakersfield)
  • 'Portal Tunnel' to Connect Salesforce Transit Center to Caltrain/HSR (SecretSF)
  • Will There Ever Be Good Transit from OC to LAX? (Register)
  • Update on HSR Train Between Vegas and California (DailyPress)
  • Bike Advocates Try to Stop More Car Space in Downtown Santa Rosa (PressDemocrat)
  • Trump Doesn't Like Us (SacBee)
  • Blue States Joining Enviros. in Lawsuit Against Trump Over Emissions (Smart Cities Dive)
  • FRA Proposes Splitting AMTRAK to 3 Separate Entities (The Travel)

Streetsblog California

Republican’s Demagogue on Suspending Gas Tax and Climate Fuel Rules — Again

Once every four years, the idea of pausing the gas tax emerges from its cave before being sent back to the shadows.

February 25, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland Postal Worker Yells ‘Move’ and Nearly Runs Down a Man Walking his Dog

How have we normalized this?

February 24, 2026
Fresno

Competing Visions Emerge for the Future of Measure C in Fresno County

When a group of experts don't like a plan created through a community process, they just make their own.

February 24, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Lots of news from up and down the state.

February 24, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

What It Would Take to Map Every Sidewalk In Your State

States and tech companies keep detailed records of virtually every driving lane in America — but not every sidewalk. Until now.

February 23, 2026
Legislation

New Legislation, Backed by Bike Safety Groups, Proposed to Regulate E-Motos/E-Bikes

“Electric bicycles are transforming how Californians get around, but the rapid rise of high-powered electric devices has created confusion that puts people at risk,” said Marc T. Vukcevich, Director of State Policy for Streets For All

February 23, 2026
