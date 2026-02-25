- CA Republicans Push for Gas Tax Holiday (ABC10, ABC7, News Bakersfield)
- 'Portal Tunnel' to Connect Salesforce Transit Center to Caltrain/HSR (SecretSF)
- Will There Ever Be Good Transit from OC to LAX? (Register)
- Update on HSR Train Between Vegas and California (DailyPress)
- Bike Advocates Try to Stop More Car Space in Downtown Santa Rosa (PressDemocrat)
- Trump Doesn't Like Us (SacBee)
- Blue States Joining Enviros. in Lawsuit Against Trump Over Emissions (Smart Cities Dive)
- FRA Proposes Splitting AMTRAK to 3 Separate Entities (The Travel)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
We'll have more on the Republican proposal to take a year off from the gas tax later today.
