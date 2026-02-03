Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Definitely appreciate efforts to legislate safer driving....but nothing makes safer streets quite like making safer streets.

8:20 AM PST on February 3, 2026

Grassroots Coalition Moves to Place Measure C Successor on 2026 Ballot in Fresno County

February 3, 2026
Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways

"European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe."

February 2, 2026
Streetsblog California

Bipartisan Team of Assemblymembers Introduce DUI/Traffic Safety Laws

After CalMatters reporting showed how CA is failing when it comes to holding drunk drivers accountable with deadly results, some legislators are trying (again) to strengthen the state's laws

February 2, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoBike Rides

Bay Area Bicyclists Honor Alex Pretti

The Bay Area joins national rides in solidarity with a cyclist murdered by federal agents in Minnesota.

February 2, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: WeHo Paints All of its Bike Lanes Green

West Hollywood is installing modest safety improvements on Fairfax Avenue, San Vicente Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard.

February 2, 2026
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

The Alex Pretti rides were just one act of protest in California. And of course there's lots of other news out there too.

February 2, 2026
