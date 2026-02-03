- New Legislation Would Keep Some CAHSRA Docs Secret (CalMatters via Lost Coast)
- More on Bi-Partisan Effort to Reduce Traffic Deaths (CalMatters)
- LA Ripped Up a Road Diet in 2017 in Playa Del Rey. People Still Dieing There. (GoFundMe, Biking in L.A.)
- Backing Off Paid Parking Plan Opens $17 Million Deficit for SD (Union-Trib)
- Is SF Catching Cars Parking in Bike Lanes? (SF Chron)
- VTA Goes to Court Over Eminent Domain for Property It Doesn't Want (Merc-News)
- Who Was Hurt By Cancellation of CA Truck Driver Licenses (Daily News)
- Trump Uses USDOT in War Against Woke (The New Republic)
- Op/Ed: Hold Trump Accountable By Voting Out Enablers (SacBee)
- Fresno Students Continue Walkout (Fresno Bee)
- World Cup Visitors Will Get Views of US' Dilapidated Infrastructure (Politico)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Definitely appreciate efforts to legislate safer driving....but nothing makes safer streets quite like making safer streets.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Grassroots Coalition Moves to Place Measure C Successor on 2026 Ballot in Fresno County
Commentary: US DOT’s Misguided War on Bikeways
"European genes do not produce some kind of innate affinity for human-powered mobility — [and] people on any continent will use bike infrastructure if it is safe."
Bipartisan Team of Assemblymembers Introduce DUI/Traffic Safety Laws
After CalMatters reporting showed how CA is failing when it comes to holding drunk drivers accountable with deadly results, some legislators are trying (again) to strengthen the state's laws
Bay Area Bicyclists Honor Alex Pretti
The Bay Area joins national rides in solidarity with a cyclist murdered by federal agents in Minnesota.
Eyes on the Street: WeHo Paints All of its Bike Lanes Green
West Hollywood is installing modest safety improvements on Fairfax Avenue, San Vicente Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Monday’s Headlines
The Alex Pretti rides were just one act of protest in California. And of course there's lots of other news out there too.