Friday’s Headlines

We did the headlines stack, but if you can find a way to join the ICE protests today, we encourage you too.

10:29 AM PST on January 30, 2026

  • Friday January 30: NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING. STOP FUNDING ICE. (National Shutdown)
  • Activists Want City to Legalize DIY Crosswalks (LAist)
  • Orange Keeps Spending Money to Stop Drivers from Hitting Traffic Circle (OC Register)
  • What S.F. Would Look Like With Transit Cuts (SFChron)
  • Anaheim Transportation Network for Visitors Begins to "Wind Down" (OC Register)
  • ICE Terror Reaching Reaching Record Numbers (L.A. Taco)
  • Hey Look, Yet Another Union-Trib Piece on Balboa Park Parking
  • More on BART/Uber Deal (48Hills)
  • San Rafael to Build New Bike/Ped Route Under 101 (MarinIJ)
  • Linton Seeks Preliminary Injunction In Measure HLA Lawsuit (Bikas)
  • Almost Everyone in the World Breathes Unsafe Air (The Guardian)
  • EV's Outselling Gas Cars in Europe. Declining Sales in America (Inside EVs, Autopian)
  • Maybe Fast Chargers Can Seal the Deal (LAT)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Video

The Week In Short Videos

Delayed subways, transit measures, dangerous streets, and Alex Pretti rides

January 30, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Open Letter: Hey BART, You Need to Fire This Driver

You expect people to approve funding measures? Then you can't have employees or contractors behaving like this on our dime.

January 29, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Alhambra Approves New Pilot Bus Routes

City council knew rerouting wouldn’t please everyone, but eventually it passed 4-0. The bus network reconfiguration is projected to increase ridership 19%.

January 29, 2026
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

OpEd: How High-Speed Rail Could Reach LA by 2039…Without Waiting for the Mountains

Chris Jones
January 29, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Not all the news out of LA is bad news...

January 29, 2026
Streetsblog USASafety

Improving Road Safety Is A Win For The Climate, Too

Closing the notorious "fatality target" loophole wouldn't just save lives — it'd help save the human species from climate catastrophe, too.

January 29, 2026
