- Friday January 30: NO WORK. NO SCHOOL. NO SHOPPING. STOP FUNDING ICE. (National Shutdown)
- Activists Want City to Legalize DIY Crosswalks (LAist)
- Orange Keeps Spending Money to Stop Drivers from Hitting Traffic Circle (OC Register)
- What S.F. Would Look Like With Transit Cuts (SFChron)
- Anaheim Transportation Network for Visitors Begins to "Wind Down" (OC Register)
- ICE Terror Reaching Reaching Record Numbers (L.A. Taco)
- Hey Look, Yet Another Union-Trib Piece on Balboa Park Parking
- More on BART/Uber Deal (48Hills)
- San Rafael to Build New Bike/Ped Route Under 101 (MarinIJ)
- Linton Seeks Preliminary Injunction In Measure HLA Lawsuit (Bikas)
- Almost Everyone in the World Breathes Unsafe Air (The Guardian)
- EV's Outselling Gas Cars in Europe. Declining Sales in America (Inside EVs, Autopian)
- Maybe Fast Chargers Can Seal the Deal (LAT)
Friday’s Headlines
We did the headlines stack, but if you can find a way to join the ICE protests today, we encourage you too.
The Week In Short Videos
Delayed subways, transit measures, dangerous streets, and Alex Pretti rides
Open Letter: Hey BART, You Need to Fire This Driver
You expect people to approve funding measures? Then you can't have employees or contractors behaving like this on our dime.
Alhambra Approves New Pilot Bus Routes
City council knew rerouting wouldn’t please everyone, but eventually it passed 4-0. The bus network reconfiguration is projected to increase ridership 19%.
OpEd: How High-Speed Rail Could Reach LA by 2039…Without Waiting for the Mountains
Thursday’s Headlines
Not all the news out of LA is bad news...
Improving Road Safety Is A Win For The Climate, Too
Closing the notorious "fatality target" loophole wouldn't just save lives — it'd help save the human species from climate catastrophe, too.