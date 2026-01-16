Skip to Content
Bike Lane Enforcement

Santa Monica Parking Enforcement Vehicles to Use AI Cameras to Ticket Bike Lane Violations

Similar to on-bus AI cameras for bus lanes, but with two new wrinkles: cameras will be on city cars, and will detect bike lane blockers

12:36 PM PST on January 16, 2026

Image from Hayden AI used to promote bus stop enforcement.

Hayden AI is expanding the use of its artificial intelligence-powered enforcement technology beyond public transit buses to include parking enforcement vehicles for the first time, the company announced.

Under the expanded agreement with the City of Santa Monica, seven city parking enforcement vehicles will be equipped with Hayden AI’s vision AI platform. The move is designed to extend automated monitoring and enforcement of parking violations — especially those that obstruct bike lanes — across the city, not just along bus routes.

Hayden AI’s systems, which are already installed on more than 2,100 public transit buses globally to detect illegal parking that blocks bus lanes, bus stops, bike lanes, and instances of double parking, will now also operate from standard parking enforcement vehicles. Santa Monica becomes the first city in the United States to use the company’s technology in this vehicle type.

According to Hayden AI, automated enforcement from parking enforcement vehicles will increase coverage of bike lane monitoring citywide. Company officials say that when drivers park illegally in bike lanes, cyclists are forced into vehicle traffic, heightening the risk of crashes and broader road safety dangers.

“Installing Hayden AI technology on parking enforcement vehicles means that Santa Monica can protect every bike lane in the city with automated enforcement — not just bike lanes along bus routes,” said Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI. He added that the company expects the expanded deployment to improve safety for all road users.

Hayden AI’s automated enforcement technology uses advanced camera systems and computer vision to detect potential violations and capture images, which are then reviewed by human enforcement officers before any official action is taken. The platform has been adopted by a number of major U.S. cities to support parking and transit zone enforcement.

Note: Hayden AI is an advertiser with Streetsblogs Los Angeles and California.

