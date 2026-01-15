Registration Open for CalBike Summit April 22-24

Registration is now open for the 2026 California Bicycle Summit, inviting bike advocates, planners, policymakers, and community leaders to Sacramento on April 22–24. You can register here.

Hosted by the California Bicycle Coalition, this biennial event brings together hundreds of participants to explore strategies for safer streets, sustainable transportation, and equitable biking infrastructure across California.

Attendees can expect a robust program featuring keynotes, breakout workshops, guided community rides, and social networking opportunities. A special optional Lobby Day on April 22 will offer participants a rare chance to engage with legislators at the California State Capitol and advocate for active transportation policies.

The Summit fosters collaboration among grassroots advocates, transportation professionals, elected officials, and industry innovators, helping to shape the future of cycling in the state. Early bird registration and scholarship opportunities aim to increase access and participation for a diverse audience.

This event represents both a forum for learning and a celebration of California’s vibrant cycling community.