Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

California Bicycle Coalition

Registration Open for CalBike Summit April 22-24

The CalBike Summit Returns!

9:58 AM PST on January 15, 2026

Registration is now open for the 2026 California Bicycle Summit, inviting bike advocates, planners, policymakers, and community leaders to Sacramento on April 22–24. You can register here.

Hosted by the California Bicycle Coalition, this biennial event brings together hundreds of participants to explore strategies for safer streets, sustainable transportation, and equitable biking infrastructure across California.

Attendees can expect a robust program featuring keynotes, breakout workshops, guided community rides, and social networking opportunities. A special optional Lobby Day on April 22 will offer participants a rare chance to engage with legislators at the California State Capitol and advocate for active transportation policies.

The Summit fosters collaboration among grassroots advocates, transportation professionals, elected officials, and industry innovators, helping to shape the future of cycling in the state. Early bird registration and scholarship opportunities aim to increase access and participation for a diverse audience.

This event represents both a forum for learning and a celebration of California’s vibrant cycling community.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Speeding

Papan Wants to Draw a Legal Line Between E-Bikes and Electric Motorbikes

Pretty sure the pictured bike should never be referred to as an e-bike.

January 15, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Dangerous Roads, license plate readers, and more...

January 15, 2026
Streetsblog USARail

Passenger Rail Is Headed for a Reckoning — and the First 90 Days of 2026 Will Decide It

Railfans: it's time to go full steam ahead.

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoCongestion Pricing

Congestion Pricing: Is it Time to Try it in San Francisco?

Congestion pricing has been an unqualified success in New York (and lots of other places). Why wouldn't it work here? That was the question on a recent episode of State of the Bay on KALW.

January 14, 2026
Opinion

Op/Ed: Why Affordable Housing Doesn’t Offset Vehicle Miles Traveled

Affordable, senior, and supportive housing advances critical equity and housing goals. However....

Sean Noonan
January 14, 2026
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

LOSSAN rail electrification, Amtrak, housing, DUI, Merced HSR station, Balboa Park(ing), offshore oil drilling, and more

January 14, 2026
See all posts