Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Transit fiscal cliffs, transit to parks, Waymos and more...

9:26 AM PST on February 6, 2026

Image : Circulate San Diego

  • Bleak Predictions for Bay Transit Should Funding Measure Fail (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • What About Taking Transit to Balboa Park? (Union-Trib)
  • LAT on CA Botched E-Bike Voucher Program
  • Rep. Linda Sánchez Secures Funds Including For Foothill Buses (Patriot)
  • Waymo Coming to Sacramento (SacBee)
  • Here's What Burned at CAHSR Fire This Week (Fresno Bee)
  • Bike Shop Turns 50 (Daily News)
  • Bad Idea to Roll Into/Out of Express Lanes Over Plates (OC Reg)
  • Trump Admin. Rolling MPG Rule for Heavy Trucks (ReutersThe Hill)
  • Also want to Cap State Gas Taxes. (Eno Center for Transportation)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

The Week in Short Video

Protests, Equity, High-Speed Rail, and...bungees?

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesStreetsblog California

Santa Monica/West L.A. Leaders Urge Caltrans to Build “Ohio to Ohio” Bike Link With Santa Monica Boulevard Rehab

While Westside officials are pushing Caltrans to add some needed bike infrastructure, their logic contradicts the City of L.A.'s efforts to dodge implementing Measure HLA.

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Monterey Park to Draft Ballot Measure Banning Data Centers

After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Government by AI? Trump Administration Plans to Write Regulations Using Artificial Intelligence

The Transportation Department, which oversees the safety of airplanes, cars and pipelines, plans to use Google Gemini to draft new regulations. “We don’t need the perfect rule,” said DOT’s top lawyer. “We want good enough.”

February 5, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Alameda Gets Award for its Bike Infrastructure

The staff at the city of Alameda has been working diligently for years on protected infrastructure. Now that work is getting national attention.

February 5, 2026
Transportation Funding

Highway Projects Still Grab Biggest Share as California OK’s Nearly $1B in State Transportation Funding

But Transit and Active Transportation Get Boosts Too...

February 5, 2026
