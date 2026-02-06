- Bleak Predictions for Bay Transit Should Funding Measure Fail (SFChron, Hoodline)
- What About Taking Transit to Balboa Park? (Union-Trib)
- LAT on CA Botched E-Bike Voucher Program
- Rep. Linda Sánchez Secures Funds Including For Foothill Buses (Patriot)
- Waymo Coming to Sacramento (SacBee)
- Here's What Burned at CAHSR Fire This Week (Fresno Bee)
- Bike Shop Turns 50 (Daily News)
- Bad Idea to Roll Into/Out of Express Lanes Over Plates (OC Reg)
- Trump Admin. Rolling MPG Rule for Heavy Trucks (Reuters, The Hill)
- Also want to Cap State Gas Taxes. (Eno Center for Transportation)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Transit fiscal cliffs, transit to parks, Waymos and more...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
The Week in Short Video
Protests, Equity, High-Speed Rail, and...bungees?
Santa Monica/West L.A. Leaders Urge Caltrans to Build “Ohio to Ohio” Bike Link With Santa Monica Boulevard Rehab
While Westside officials are pushing Caltrans to add some needed bike infrastructure, their logic contradicts the City of L.A.'s efforts to dodge implementing Measure HLA.
Monterey Park to Draft Ballot Measure Banning Data Centers
After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.
Government by AI? Trump Administration Plans to Write Regulations Using Artificial Intelligence
The Transportation Department, which oversees the safety of airplanes, cars and pipelines, plans to use Google Gemini to draft new regulations. “We don’t need the perfect rule,” said DOT’s top lawyer. “We want good enough.”
Alameda Gets Award for its Bike Infrastructure
The staff at the city of Alameda has been working diligently for years on protected infrastructure. Now that work is getting national attention.
Highway Projects Still Grab Biggest Share as California OK’s Nearly $1B in State Transportation Funding
But Transit and Active Transportation Get Boosts Too...