- LA City Council Votes to Ask Staff to Determine What They Need to Fix Infrastructure (My News LA)
- Caltrain Seeks Bike Reps (SMDailyJournal)
- More on Waymo on Market (KQED)
- Trump Seeing Some Success Attacking CA Economy (SacBee)
- CA Gas Prices Are Up (OC Register)
- Updates on E-Bike Crackdowns in Carlsbad, Irvine, Newport Beach (Voice of OC, I News)
- Vehicles Are Expensive, But Don't Blame Safety/Enviro Requirements (Wall Street Journal; Jalopnik)
- In Praise of Local Walk Audits (Yale Climate Connections)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
I have a great idea on how LA can improve its crumbling infrastructure...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
California Awards More Than $140 Million of Federal Funds for Local Road-Safety Programs
The projects are aimed at supporting the governor's modest goal of reducing traffic deaths by 30% in a decade.
Talking Headways Podcast: The (Parking) Reformation
Tony Jordan, president of the Parking Reform Network, discusses getting rid of our cars, parking policy, and Donald Shoup’s legacy.
Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Sidewalk Work on Alvarado
Caltrans $70M State Route 2 Multimodal Project is rehabbing and improving 5 miles of Santa Monica Blvd, Alvarado St., and Glendale Blvd.
Call to Action: SFMTA Board Must Close the Loophole in ‘Car Free’ Market Street
Our friends at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are calling for an end to all the exceptions to the car ban.
Displacement and Dollars Down the Drain: The Data Behind California’s Highway Expansion Crisis
Wednesday’s Headlines
Funding, funding, funding...