Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

I have a great idea on how LA can improve its crumbling infrastructure...

9:37 AM PST on December 4, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Safety

California Awards More Than $140 Million of Federal Funds for Local Road-Safety Programs

The projects are aimed at supporting the governor's modest goal of reducing traffic deaths by 30% in a decade.

December 4, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The (Parking) Reformation

Tony Jordan, president of the Parking Reform Network, discusses getting rid of our cars, parking policy, and Donald Shoup’s legacy.

December 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Sidewalk Work on Alvarado

Caltrans $70M State Route 2 Multimodal Project is rehabbing and improving 5 miles of Santa Monica Blvd, Alvarado St., and Glendale Blvd.

December 3, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Call to Action: SFMTA Board Must Close the Loophole in ‘Car Free’ Market Street

Our friends at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are calling for an end to all the exceptions to the car ban.

December 3, 2025
Highway Boondoggles

Displacement and Dollars Down the Drain: The Data Behind California’s Highway Expansion Crisis

Yesenia Perez
December 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Funding, funding, funding...

December 3, 2025
See all posts