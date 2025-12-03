- State Transportation Cuts Could Hurt Disabled Adults (KTVU)
- Sacramento's New Transportation Plan Identifies 612 Dangerous Intersections (SacBee)
- San Diego Transit Faces Funding Crisis (Union-Trib)
- So Pas Caltrans 710 Tenants Face Obstacles To Purchase Homes (SPR)
- Waymo Defies SaMo City Order (SMDP)
- Waymo, Lyft, Etc. to Drive SFs Market Street 24/7 (SFChron)
- Padres Surprise Kids with Bikes (10 News)
- Oakland Speed Cameras (KQED)
- Why Are So Many Rest Areas Closed on CA Freeways? (OC Register)
- Bus v Bike v Car Race from UCLA to E (Expo) Line (Bruins4BetterTransit)
- Americans Actually Hate Driving and Are Bad at t (Psychology Today)
Displacement and Dollars Down the Drain: The Data Behind California’s Highway Expansion Crisis
SFMTA Preps to Remove Kirkham Neck Down
Last Streetsblog reported on it, the neck down at Kirkham and 9th was working fine for safety. But drivers complained, so it's gotta go.
SBCTA Could Finally End One of the Country’s Worst Zombie Projects: The ONT Connector
“The ONT Connector is an inappropriate investment. Ridership capacity and public transportation utility do not support spending billions of dollars for it. Scrapping the project is the right decision. Electric rail to ONT is the appropriate decision,” writes Kevin Dedicatoria, The Transit Coalition, Community Consultant. Update, 12/3 - SBCTA Board Votes Unanimously to End Further Study.
Your Donation Means More Today Than Ever Before
Do you want more Streetsblog? Of course you do!
Baldwin Park Update: Progress on Path and Park Projects
The new connection from Walnut Creek Nature Park to the greenway walk/bike path is just about finished, and the huge expansion on Barnes Park is trooping along.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Los Angeles Spends a Lot of Time Fighting Not to Do Things.