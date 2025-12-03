SBCTA Could Finally End One of the Country’s Worst Zombie Projects: The ONT Connector

“The ONT Connector is an inappropriate investment. Ridership capacity and public transportation utility do not support spending billions of dollars for it. Scrapping the project is the right decision. Electric rail to ONT is the appropriate decision,” writes Kevin Dedicatoria, The Transit Coalition, Community Consultant. Update, 12/3 - SBCTA Board Votes Unanimously to End Further Study.