Today’s Headlines

Funding, funding, funding...

11:01 AM PST on December 3, 2025

Sacramento. Image from Streets for All: 2021-22, California State Legislators, Mobility for All

  • State Transportation Cuts Could Hurt Disabled Adults (KTVU)
  • Sacramento's New Transportation Plan Identifies 612 Dangerous Intersections (SacBee)
  • San Diego Transit Faces Funding Crisis (Union-Trib)
  • So Pas Caltrans 710 Tenants Face Obstacles To Purchase Homes (SPR)
  • Waymo Defies SaMo City Order (SMDP)
  • Waymo, Lyft, Etc. to Drive SFs Market Street 24/7 (SFChron)
  • Padres Surprise Kids with Bikes (10 News)
  • Oakland Speed Cameras (KQED)
  • Why Are So Many Rest Areas Closed on CA Freeways? (OC Register)
  • Bus v Bike v Car Race from UCLA to E (Expo) Line (Bruins4BetterTransit)
  • Americans Actually Hate Driving and Are Bad at t (Psychology Today)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

